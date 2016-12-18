Low-intensity earthquake felt in Arunachal

A low intensity earthquake was reported this morning at a place in Upper Siang district close to the Indo-China border.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 18, 2016, 03.18 PM | Source: PTI

Low-intensity earthquake felt in Arunachal

A low intensity earthquake was reported this morning at a place in Upper Siang district close to the Indo-China border.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Low-intensity earthquake felt in Arunachal

A low intensity earthquake was reported this morning at a place in Upper Siang district close to the Indo-China border.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Low-intensity earthquake felt in Arunachal
A low intensity earthquake was reported this morning at a place in Upper Siang district close to the Indo-China border.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),the slight intensity earthquake occured at 7.46 AM and the Richter scale readings showed the magnitude of the tremor was 3.8.

The depth of the occurence was 106 km. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Lat 28.6 degree North and Long 94.9 degree East which is around 116 km from district headquarter Yingkiong.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far, state Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin told PTI after taking stock of the situation from district officers.

She has directed officers to be on their toes to assess the situation properly and keep her posted continuously.

Tags  PTI earthquake Indo-China border India Meteorological Department
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Low-intensity earthquake felt in Arunachal
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login