Low-intensity earthquake felt in Arunachal

A low intensity earthquake was reported this morning at a place in Upper Siang district close to the Indo-China border.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),the slight intensity earthquake occured at 7.46 AM and the Richter scale readings showed the magnitude of the tremor was 3.8.

The depth of the occurence was 106 km. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Lat 28.6 degree North and Long 94.9 degree East which is around 116 km from district headquarter Yingkiong.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far, state Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin told PTI after taking stock of the situation from district officers.

She has directed officers to be on their toes to assess the situation properly and keep her posted continuously.