Losing out on NSG, Antrix Devas deal, India aims big in 2017

ISRO is aiming a major feat January with the launch of nearly 83 satellites, 80 of them being foreign, at one go.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 30, 2016, 11.05 AM | Source: PTI

Losing out on NSG, Antrix Devas deal, India aims big in 2017

ISRO is aiming a major feat January with the launch of nearly 83 satellites, 80 of them being foreign, at one go.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Losing out on NSG, Antrix Devas deal, India aims big in 2017

ISRO is aiming a major feat January with the launch of nearly 83 satellites, 80 of them being foreign, at one go.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Losing out on NSG, Antrix Devas deal, India aims big in 2017
Simultaneous launch of 83 satellites and fast breeder reactor going critical are some of the targets set by the Departments of Atomic Energy and Space as they look forward to 2017 to put behind the lows of this year of missing out an NSG spot and losing Antrix Devas case.

ISRO is aiming a major feat January with the launch of nearly 83 satellites, 80 of them being foreign, at one go.

"We are also launching GSLV Mark III and five communication satellites next year, including the South Asian satellite," ISRO chairman and Department of Space Secretary A S Kirankumar told PTI.

Launching of GSLV Mark III will be a crucial development in the country's space history.

"Next year, we are hopeful that Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) goes critical," said Sekhar Basu, Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and DAE Secretary.

If India achieves success in the project, which has been on for over two and a half decades now, it will become the first country to successfully execute the project. It will also see India graduating to a second stage in its nuke energy programme.

2016 saw ISRO launching several satellites, with major one being completion of the constellation of regional satellites, a move that brings India's regional navigation on par with US' Global Positioning System (GPS). The year also recorded ISRO's feat of launching 20 satellites at one go.

Apart from it, the space agency also launched GSAT-18, RESOURCESAT-2A, Cartosat-2 Series Satellites for communication, agriculture and weather-related works respectively.

The country's space agency also experimented with projects that would have a long-term impact on its future missions.

For instance, the successful tests of Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLV), capable of launching satellites into orbit around earth and then re-enter the atmosphere, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

India also joined a select club of nations by successfully test-firing its futuristic Scramjet Rocket Engine using oxygen from the atmosphere.

However, its achievements were marred by a few jolts. The space agency lost a major case in Antrix-Devas deal, second such litigation, where ISRO has been asked to cough up several million dollars by a Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) tribunal based in the Hague.

Prime Minister's ambitious SAARC satellite project also suffered a setback after Pakistan backed out of the endeavour.

The satellite, which was to be launched this month, has now been renamed as South Asian Satellite.

Tags  Departments of Atomic Energy and Space Antrix Devas case NSG ISRO satellites
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Losing out on NSG, Antrix Devas deal, India aims big in 2017
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.