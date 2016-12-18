Lanura beats cash crunch, becomes first to go cashless in J&K

A village in central Kashmir's Budgam district has become the first village in the state to go 'cashless'.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 19, 2016, 09.08 AM | Source: PTI

Lanura beats cash crunch, becomes first to go cashless in J&K

A village in central Kashmir's Budgam district has become the first village in the state to go 'cashless'.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Lanura beats cash crunch, becomes first to go cashless in J&K

A village in central Kashmir's Budgam district has become the first village in the state to go 'cashless'.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Lanura beats cash crunch, becomes first to go cashless in J&K
A village in central Kashmir's Budgam district has become the first village in the state to go 'cashless'.

Lanura village, about 30 kms from the summer capital here, has become the first village in Jammu and Kashmir to go cashless, an official spokesman said here today.

He said at least one member of each household in the village has been trained to use Electronic Payment System (EPS).

So far, 150 persons have been provided training to use EPS at Lanura which falls in Panchayat Bugroo-B in block Khansahab of the district.

The spokesman said the feat has become possible through rigorous efforts by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited and National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the objective of Digital Financial Inclusion.

The government has been pushing for digital transactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing people to move to a cashless economy.

Tags  PTI Kashmir Budgam district Lanura National Informatics Centre Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Lanura beats cash crunch, becomes first to go cashless in J&K
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login