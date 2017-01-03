Keeping up morale of Indian army my priority: Army Chief Rawat

Jan 03, 2017, 10.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

India's newly-appointed army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that keeping up the morale of Indian Army is his first priority and he will make every soldier understand that their work enhances the army, they hold equal importance at every front and working together will help us strengthen the force.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, he said: "Second priority is enhancing our weaponry using technology so that they can protect the borders. Modernising our tanks, inclusion of armed helicopters in our aviation system etc. We want the range, firepower and accuracy to be increased in our artillery system. UAV's are also being included. Operational logistics should also be modernised."

Read more: Keeping up Morale of Indian Army My First Priority, says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

 

Tags  Army army chief Bipin Rawat artillery helicopters Indian Army
