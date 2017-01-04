Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as 44th Chief Justice

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Khehar was administered the oath of office by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



He succeeded Justice Tirath Singh Thakur. Khehar is the 44th CJI and also the first Sikh to hold the apex office.

He would have a tenure of little over seven months.

Khehar was the author of the judgment by a five-judge constitution bench that held "unconstitutional" the Constitution's 99th amendment paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission and the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2014.