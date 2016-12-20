India to host 5th Global Conference on Cyber Space next year

India will host the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCSS) in 2017 in which over 100 countries are expected to participate, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said.

"India has been selected for hosting Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in 2017. It is recognition of India's emerging role as big cyber power accelerated by Digital India which has gained international fame," Prasad told PTI.

The UK had hosted the first GCCS in 2011 followed by Budapest in 2012. South Korea hosted the event 2013 and the Netherlands in 2015.

Over 100 countries participate in it with ministerial level delegation, Prasad said.

The minister further said that he today met the Netherlands Ambassador Alphonsus Stoeling who formally handed over GCCS hosting to India.

GCCS will deliberate on issues related to promotion of cooperation in cyberspace, norms for responsible behaviours in cyberspace and to enhance cyber capacity building.

The conference is likely to be held in last quarter of 2017 but the government will decide on venue and dates for it shortly, an official said.