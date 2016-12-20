India receives maximum FDI from Singapore in FY16: PHD & KPMG

India has received the maximum FDI inflows from Singapore in 2015-16 followed by Mauritius, the US, the Netherlands and Japan, a report by industry chamber PHDCCI and KPMG today said.
Dec 20, 2016, 04.25 PM | Source: PTI

India has received the maximum FDI inflows from Singapore in 2015-16 followed by Mauritius, the US, the Netherlands and Japan, a report by industry chamber PHDCCI and KPMG today said.

India attracted USD 13.69 billion foreign direct investment from Singapore in that financial year.

The report also stated that on an average, between 2000 and 2016, about 40 per cent of FDI inflows has gone into services, telecom, construction and computer software and hardware sectors.

"FDI is related to ease of doing business in India and therefore, in its federal structure, an effective project monitoring group need to be activated in all states and UTs to encourage the bureaucracy to adopt a progressive approach towards investment proposals so that India sees multiplication in them," PHDCCI said in a statement.

