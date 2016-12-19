Incorporate arts, culture in Smart Cities: Kant

Incorporate arts, culture in Smart Cities: Kant
Dec 19, 2016, 05.00 PM | Source: PTI

Incorporate arts, culture in Smart Cities: Kant

"If the city is not focusing on cultural aspects, it will create lopsided efforts," Kant was quoted as saying by industry body Ficci in a media release.

Incorporate arts, culture in Smart Cities: Kant

"If the city is not focusing on cultural aspects, it will create lopsided efforts," Kant was quoted as saying by industry body Ficci in a media release.

Incorporate arts, culture in Smart Cities: Kant
Smart Cities project must look into incorporating creative arts, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said today.

"If the city is not focusing on cultural aspects, it will create lopsided efforts," Kant was quoted as saying by industry body Ficci in a media release.

It said Kant also suggested a review of the educational system for the young people in the country so that they are exposed to arts and culture and learn to appreciate these aspects of life.

Ficci in collaboration with E&Y released the first Creative Industries Report.

At the event, among the key issues, industry stakeholders opined that arts and culture should be included in the 100 Smart Cities that the government is planning, which includes creating infrastructure and reducing the licensing regime.

"We need to create a proper ecosystem of laws," said Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson, Ficci Art & Culture Committee.

"A Smart city cannot be smart city without art and culture." she said.

Ficci Secretary-General A Didar Singh said a city without culture and art is actually a city without a business model.

Incorporate arts, culture in Smart Cities: Kant
