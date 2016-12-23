IITs urge govt to reimburse fee waivers given for free education

The country’s premier technology institutes, the IITs, have urged the government to reimburse the fee exemptions to the institutes that the government provides to the special category, reports Economic Times.
Dec 23, 2016, 01.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IITs urge govt to reimburse fee waivers given for free education

The country’s premier technology institutes, the IITs, have urged the government to reimburse the fee exemptions to the institutes that the government provides to the special category, reports Economic Times.

Moneycontrol Bureau

In its drive to encourage education, government offers fee waivers to those who are economically weak, SC/ST and physically challenged. But the IITs have to bear the cost of these exemptions and it seems that not all are agreeing with this arrangement.

The country’s premier technology institutes have urged the government to reimburse the fee exemptions to the institutes that the government provides to the special category, reports Economic Times .

IITs have recommended replacement of fee concessions with interest free loans to economically weaker students. 

The cost incurred on such students is "adversely affecting the financial viability of the institutions and eroding their corpus funds", Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) said in a recommendation made to the government.

IIT-Kanpur hosted the 155th meeting of all IIT directors that unanimously decided to send these proposals to the IIT Council — the apex coordination body for all the 16 IITs chaired by the union HRD minister.

IITs have suggested that the gap can be bridged by the government by paying the reimbursements directly to the institutes via direct benefit transfer (DBT) system.
