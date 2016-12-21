I-T raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secys residence in Chennai

I-T raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secy's residence in Chennai
The Income Tax department on Wednesday raided the the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao in Chennai's Annanagar.
The raids at Rao's residences started at 5:30am although no seizure has been made till now, sources told News18.
According to sources, the raid was conducted based on information received from some road contractors who were detained for questioning based on previous raids.
The I-T department recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen -- J Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.
The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.