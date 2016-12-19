I-T dept seized Rs 11 cr cash post demonetisation in AP & Tel

Income Tax authorities have conducted 12 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after demonetisation was announced last month and total 30 searches till date since April 1 this year.
Dec 19, 2016, 09.36 PM | Source: PTI

Income Tax authorities have conducted 12 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after demonetisation was announced last month and total 30 searches till date since April 1 this year.

Income Tax authorities have conducted 12 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after demonetisation was announced last month and total 30 searches till date since April 1 this year.

Income Tax authorities have conducted 12 searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after demonetisation was announced last month and total 30 searches till date since April 1 this year.

They seized Rs 22 crore of cash, out of which Rs 11 crore was post-demonetisation, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) Neena Nigam told reporters here today.

She said Rs 280 crore of unaccounted income (in all forms) has been detected post-demonetisation whereas Rs 1.90 crore has been seized in new currency notes.

The I-T officials explained about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) scheme on the occasion. 

