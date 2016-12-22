I-T Dept recovers Rs 2.3 cr from bizman in new currency notes

According to officials, I-T sleuths raided the house and business entity of Amulya Das, owner of Mahim Enterprises in Nagaon town, this afternoon.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 22, 2016, 08.38 PM | Source: PTI

I-T Dept recovers Rs 2.3 cr from bizman in new currency notes

According to officials, I-T sleuths raided the house and business entity of Amulya Das, owner of Mahim Enterprises in Nagaon town, this afternoon.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

I-T Dept recovers Rs 2.3 cr from bizman in new currency notes

According to officials, I-T sleuths raided the house and business entity of Amulya Das, owner of Mahim Enterprises in Nagaon town, this afternoon.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
I-T Dept recovers Rs 2.3 cr from bizman in new currency notes
In a major seizure, the Income Tax Department today recovered at least Rs 2.3 crore cash in new currency notes from a local businessman.

According to officials, I-T sleuths raided the house and business entity of Amulya Das, owner of Mahim Enterprises in Nagaon town, this afternoon.

"The counting is not yet over. So far Rs 2.3 crore have been recovered. All the cash are in new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500. The amount may increase further," an official said.

When contacted, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Debaraj Upadhaya confirmed the development.

"The raid is being carried out by the Income Tax Department. We have given them only the background support.

They have raided Mahim Enterprise owned by Amulya Das in Boro Bazar area," he said.

Upadhaya said cash worth "several crores" have been seized and they were of "new notes".

It was learnt that Das was in the business of gutkha and pan masala even though they are banned.

I-T officials engaged one person to buy pan masala from that establishment and when he asked for a cash memo, it was refused.

At that moment, I-T officials under the leadership of Raktim Saikia raided the establishment this afternoon.

Tags  Income Tax Department businessman new currency Mahim Enterprises Nagaon Superintendent
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
I-T Dept recovers Rs 2.3 cr from bizman in new currency notes
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login