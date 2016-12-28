How much black money was seized, Rahul asks PM Modi

Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his demonetisation drive has "derailed the entire economy" and benefits only the "one percent super rich" of this country.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of foundation day of the Congress party, Rahul said PM Mod had claimed that he is doing yagya to fight the malaise of black money but the truth is for every yagya someone has to be sacrificed and in this case it is the poor who have been sacrificed.



"The PM's strategy is to create fear in the minds of the people. We have raised some questions against PM Modi and have submitted documents but we didn't get any response from him," Rahul said while raking up the issue of Sahara-Birla papers.