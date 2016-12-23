Highlights of 2016: Newsmakers who lit up the year

It has been a roller-coaster ride for newsmakers in 2016. From Kanhaiya Kumar's rousing speeches to ISRO's launch of 20 satellites, not to mention PV Sindhu's Silver in the Olympics, it has been a year that will be remembered.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 23, 2016, 01.53 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highlights of 2016: Newsmakers who lit up the year

It has been a roller-coaster ride for newsmakers in 2016. From Kanhaiya Kumar's rousing speeches to ISRO's launch of 20 satellites, not to mention PV Sindhu's Silver in the Olympics, it has been a year that will be remembered.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Highlights of 2016: Newsmakers who lit up the year

It has been a roller-coaster ride for newsmakers in 2016. From Kanhaiya Kumar's rousing speeches to ISRO's launch of 20 satellites, not to mention PV Sindhu's Silver in the Olympics, it has been a year that will be remembered.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

It has been a roller-coaster ride for newsmakers in 2016. From Kanhaiya Kumar's rousing speeches to ISRO's launch of 20 satellites, not to mention PV Sindhu's Silver at Rio, it has been a year that will be remembered. Here are the highlights.

Tags  roller-coaster newsmakers Kanhaiya Kumar ISRO PV Sindhu
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Highlights of 2016: Newsmakers who lit up the year

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login