Dec 29, 2016, 02.21 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Noted Cardiac Surgeon Dr Devi Shetty spoke to CNCB-TV18 on the implications of over exercising. He said that people who want to indulge in extreme sports like marathon running will have to be evaluated properly.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Have heart evaluated before taking up extreme sports:Devi Shetty
Noted Cardiac Surgeon Dr Devi Shetty spoke to CNCB-TV18 on the implications of over exercising. He said that people who want to indulge in extreme sports like marathon running will have to be evaluated properly.
Dr Devi Shetty (more)
Founder, Narayana Health |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.