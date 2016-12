Have heart evaluated before taking up extreme sports:Devi Shetty

Noted Cardiac Surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya , spoke to CNCB-TV18 on the implications of over exercising. He said that people who want to indulge in extreme sports like marathon running will have to be evaluated properly.“All they need to do is to undergo an echo cardiogram, an CT angiogram to see whether they have blockages and a plain ECG. We can predict whether we can have a heart attack.”