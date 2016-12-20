Govt working with banks, global cos to ramp up PoS machines

The government is working with banks and international companies to ramp up point-of-sale (PoS) machines for cash transactions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said today.
Dec 20, 2016, 10.29 PM | Source: PTI

Govt working with banks, global cos to ramp up PoS machines

The government is working with banks and international companies to ramp up point-of-sale (PoS) machines for cash transactions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said today.

Govt working with banks, global cos to ramp up PoS machines

The government is working with banks and international companies to ramp up point-of-sale (PoS) machines for cash transactions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said today.

Govt working with banks, global cos to ramp up PoS machines
The government is working with banks and international companies to ramp up point-of-sale (PoS) machines for cash transactions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said today.

"We are certainly working with the banks and also with the international companies to see how we can ramp up PoS machines," the Coal and Power Minister said here.

He was speaking during 'Digital Economy Forum 2016'.

He further said that personally he felt that six months down the road PoS would gradually become irrelevant and may be two years down the road a new PoS machine would not be even required.

He also added that smartphone today has become a PoS machine.

Replying to a question he said, that "RBI was the one who decided it (demonetisation). RBI was the one who worked on this and I am sure that Prime Minister and Finance Minister would have been the one who would have taken the final decision (on demonetisation)." The minister further said that the government would certainly take steps to ensure that more money is pushed into the rural economy and "into the system faster in the rural areas".

"Today some bankers were saying that the growth in digital transactions is to the tune of 300 per cent in the last two to three weeks," he added.

Tags  PoS Piyush Goyal banks Power Minister
Govt working with banks, global cos to ramp up PoS machines
