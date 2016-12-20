Govt gets 4000 tip-offs on black money in 72 hrs: Report

The government's email address of black money tip-offs -- blackmoneyinfo@incometax. gov.in -- was buzzing on Friday and received 4,000 messages, reports The Economic Times.

A finance ministry official told the newspaper that there has been a good response to this initiative and the ministry is able to get daily reports on deposits made and that is the reason agencies have been able to carry out focussed action.

These emails are additions to the data coming from banks on deposits and other undeclared income through the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).



ET reports that the messages received on Friday relate to deposits in Jan Dhan and urban cooperative bank accounts, loan repayments, credit card payments, electronic transfers, withdrawals, etc.



More to follow...