Govt clears creation of Indian Enterprise Development Services

Government today approved the creation of the Indian Enterprise Development Services (IEDS) in the Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Dec 21, 2016

The Service has been created by absorbing 11 trades, recruitment to which had been done differently following different rules, official sources told PTI.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

"The 11 trades were created in the 1950s and 1960s when there was prevalence of a regulation regime. Therefore, a need was felt for a cadre to work towards development of enterprises in the country," a senior official said.

The Indian Enterprise Development Services, to start with, will have a cadre strength of 617 officers, 6 of which will be at the level of joint secretaries.

These officers will man 72 field offices of the Development Commissioner and the headquarters in Delhi. Out of the 72 field offices, 30 are MSME development institutes and 28 branch institutes.

PTI
Govt clears creation of Indian Enterprise Development Services
