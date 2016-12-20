Govt asks departments to prepare action plan for next 3 yrs

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today directed heads of all departments to prepare action plan for the next three years and submit them by January 16.

The direction was issued at a meeting with the HoDs where it was decided to set up nine working groups, one for each department, which will be headed by the HoD.

At the meeting, the deputy chief minister said all HoDs should prepare a blueprint as to where they want their department to be in three years from now.

"HoDs should calculate how much money will be needed for their projects and what all will be required for their implementation," said a senior government official.

The official said the working groups can add officers from different departments to their team and have to prepare action plans for the next three years by January 16, 2017.

They can also take help of educational institutes, universities and experts from the civil society. The Planning department of the Delhi government will monitor the entire process.

"Sisodia told officers that the blueprints should include targets for six months, one year, two years and three years," the official said.

The Centre has asked states to prepare a vision document for 2030 and the action plan for the next three years should be prepared keeping the long-term goals in mind. The Delhi government document will be sent to the Niti Aayog, the official said.