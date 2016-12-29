From Modi to Rahul to 'Saifeena', trolls spared none in 2016

Internet trolls kept the social media abuzz in 2016 and spared none -- be it Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, cricketer Mohammad Shami or even 'Saifeena' -- unleashing posts and memes that ranged from controversial to hilarious to bizarre.

Demonetisation was one of the most trending topics of the year 2016. Following its announcement on November 8, Twitter went into a meltdown and within hours, trolls produced a goldmine of memes and posts on the social media.

Commenting on long queues at ATMs and banks, one Twitter user Sahil Shah said, "Don't know if line to ATM or Shirdi." A meme showed Modi's face photoshopped on a painting of French Queen Marie Antoinette with a caption reading Modi Antoinette. It said, "I they don't have notes, let them use plastic."



One Karthick posted, "The volume of memes generated within 1 hour of PM's announcement shows that unemployment is a bigger problem than black money," alluding to the number of posts and memes that surfaced online post demonetisation.

Recently, Shami was attacked by trolls after he posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan, who was wearing a sleeveless gown. They asked him to ensure that his wife is dressed modestly in a hijab.

However, other social media users, including cricketer Mohammed Kaif, lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor son Farhan came to Shami's defence. Kaif tweeted a screenshot of the critical comments saying, "The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails." Similarly, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan came under fire from social media users over naming of their newborn son, Taimur.

People took umbrage saying it was the name of a Turco- Mughal emperor who invaded India in the late 14th century.

They also called for boycott of the actors' films and compared Taimur to Adolf Hitler and Osama bin Laden.

Some users, however, mocked the choice of name in a light hearted manner. One tweet said, "I think instead of screwing up Mumbai station names, the Maha government should change Taimur Ali Khan's name, that too on priority basis!!" An RJ from Kolkata Mir Afsar Ali attracted online trolls for wishing everyone a merry Christmas but the radio jockey hit back at his detractors in a Facebook post that went viral, saying he was shocked by some of the comments advising why a Muslim should not be "celebrating/wishing" on the festival.

Lately, even political leaders seem to have taken to trolling people.

Rahul Gandhi, who himself is a frequent target of trolls, took a dig at the government over the frequent changes in policies following demonetisation. He posted a picture of a pole with a cluster of traffic lights, saying, "Government orders after demonetisation." Soon after the post, a parody account of the Congress leader, @RoflGandhi_, tweeted, "Bhai thoda sa toh gap rakho apne aur mere account mei.