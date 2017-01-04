Former CECs say model code of conduct won’t affect Union Budget

Jan 04, 2017, 02.51 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
Both TS Krishnamurthy and N Gopalaswami who served between said that the Union Budget would have to be cut to a Vote-on-Account only if this was a Lok Sabha election.
Any sops announced for the country without being specific to the poll-bound states will not violate the code. I am sure somebody will challenge it but my initial impression says a central budget presentation will not violate the MCC,” he said Krishnamurthy who was CEC between 2004 and 2005.
N Gopalaswami, who was the CEC from 2006-2009, reiterated the same point.
“These are assembly elections and not parliamentary elections. Hence, vote-on-account will not be needed in case of such a clash between the budget and the code. This is a budget for the entire country. Yes, the railway budget might have some measures which might benefit the poll bound states, but there are no easy answers for that. Every year some states will go for elections and the budget cannot be deferred because of this. Exceptional case is only when parliamentary elections clash with the budget. If a permanent solution is sought for this, then elections have to be held only once in 5 years and thereby avoiding such clashes,” he said.
During the press conference to announce the dates, Zaidi, while replying to a question, had said that the EC had received one representations with regard to presentation of budget. “We are examining it and will take call on it in due course,” he said.
