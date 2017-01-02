For UPs development vote for BJP, says PM Modi

Jan 02, 2017, 05.36 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
Addressing a huge rally in the city, Modi said it was imperative for Uttar Pradesh to develop for India to progress in every sense.
"It pains me when I see how governments in the state have been functioning. Even for building a road, they first measure political considerations."
"Development is not their preference. They only know petty politics," he said, targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party which have ruled the state for the last 14 years.
"The Centre in the last two and half years provided Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the state. Had this money been properly utilized, UP's condition wouldn't be like it is now," he said.
