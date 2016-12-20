For Rs 500 note, RBI pays Rs 3.09; Rs 3.54 for Rs 2,000 note

Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) is printing each new Rs 500 note at the old cost of Rs 3.09, while the cost of Rs 2,000 currency note is Rs 3.54.
Dec 20, 2016, 07.24 PM | Source: PTI

For Rs 500 note, RBI pays Rs 3.09; Rs 3.54 for Rs 2,000 note

Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) is printing each new Rs 500 note at the old cost of Rs 3.09, while the cost of Rs 2,000 currency note is Rs 3.54.

For Rs 500 note, RBI pays Rs 3.09; Rs 3.54 for Rs 2,000 note

Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) is printing each new Rs 500 note at the old cost of Rs 3.09, while the cost of Rs 2,000 currency note is Rs 3.54.

For Rs 500 note, RBI pays Rs 3.09; Rs 3.54 for Rs 2,000 note
Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) is printing each new Rs 500 note at the old cost of Rs 3.09, while the cost of Rs 2,000 currency note is Rs 3.54.

BRBNMPL is a subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India.

In reply to an RTI application by Neemuch-based Chandrashekhar Gaud, BRBNMPL said it charges RBI Rs 3,090 for printing 1,000 notes of Rs 500, same as that for the demonetised Rs 500 note.

For the Rs 2,000 denomination, RBI is to shell out Rs 3,540 for 1,000 pieces, the same rate as that for the demonetised Rs 1,000 note.

Both the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were demonetised by the government on November 8. 

For Rs 500 note, RBI pays Rs 3.09; Rs 3.54 for Rs 2,000 note
