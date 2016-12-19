Dec 19, 2016, 08.06 PM | Source: PTI
The fire broke out at 1.10 pm, a Taloja fire brigade official said adding that there were no reports of casualties so far.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Navi Mumbai
The fire broke out at 1.10 pm, a Taloja fire brigade official said adding that there were no reports of casualties so far.
|
The fire broke out at 1.10 pm, a Taloja fire brigade official said adding that there were no reports of casualties so far.
"Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," the official added.