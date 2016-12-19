Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Navi Mumbai

Dec 19, 2016, 08.06 PM | Source: PTI

A fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit at Taloja MIDC, in adjoining Navi Mumbai today.

The fire broke out at 1.10 pm, a Taloja fire brigade official said adding that there were no reports of casualties so far.

"Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," the official added.

Tags  chemical manufacturing Taloja MIDC Navi Mumbai Taloja fire brigade
