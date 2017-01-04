Jan 04, 2017, 11.38 AM | Source: PTI
According to reports of National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake, which measured 4.3 on the Richter scale was reported at Kurung Kumey district of the state.
Earthquake rocks Arunachal Pradesh
The tremors were felt at 1:20 AM.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
Another moderate quake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded along the India-Myanmar border region at 12.20 AM.
Tremors were felt across Assam and North East, as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rocked Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border yesterday.
