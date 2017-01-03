Earthquake hits Indo-Bangla border, tremors felt across NE

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the richter scale hit the India-Bangladesh border sending tremors across the northeast region, US Geological survey said on Tuesday.

The tremors felt were in Guwahati, Assam at around 2:42 pm and the exact location of the earthquake was measured at 24.016° North and 92.006°East, the US Geological survey added.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.