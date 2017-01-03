Earthquake hits Indo-Bangla border, tremors felt across NE

The tremors felt were in Guwahati, Assam at around 2:42 pm and the exact location of the earthquake was measured at 24.016° North and 92.006°East, the US Geological survey added.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 03, 2017, 03.50 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Earthquake hits Indo-Bangla border, tremors felt across NE

The tremors felt were in Guwahati, Assam at around 2:42 pm and the exact location of the earthquake was measured at 24.016° North and 92.006°East, the US Geological survey added.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Earthquake hits Indo-Bangla border, tremors felt across NE

The tremors felt were in Guwahati, Assam at around 2:42 pm and the exact location of the earthquake was measured at 24.016° North and 92.006°East, the US Geological survey added.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Earthquake hits Indo-Bangla border, tremors felt across NE
A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the richter scale hit the India-Bangladesh border sending tremors across the northeast region, US Geological survey said on Tuesday.

The tremors felt were in Guwahati, Assam at around 2:42 pm and the exact location of the earthquake was measured at 24.016° North and 92.006°East, the US Geological survey added.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.
Tags  earthquake US Geological survey
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Earthquake hits Indo-Bangla border, tremors felt across NE

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.