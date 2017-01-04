Dual control, new demerit goods on GST Council agenda today:Srcs

The states are demanding a compensation of Rs 55,000crore in case of any losses. Sources say that the states will demand to stick to have control below Rs 1.5 crore threshold. The center is pitching for control over services.
Jan 04, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The states are demanding a compensation of Rs 55,000crore in case of any losses. Sources say that the states will demand to stick to have control below Rs 1.5 crore threshold. The center is pitching for control over services.

The implementation of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) Bill on April 1 is looking highly impossible now. The GST Council in its meeting today is likely to debate on a possible date implementation of the bill.

It will also take up the crucial issue of dual control. Members have told CNBC-TV18 that the council will also discuss fresh list of demerit goods for cess.

The states are demanding a compensation of Rs 55,000 crore in case of any losses.
Sources say that the states will seek to have control over taxes on income below the Rs 1.5 crore threshold. The center is pitching for control over services.

The Center will also discuss Budget proposals of states.

Tags  GST dual control demand
