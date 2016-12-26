Dream to be as good as Tiger Woods: Junior golf ace Arjun Bhati

Arjun Bhati has played 82 golf tournaments so far and he has won 69 of those, the most recent being the Junior Golf world Championship in Malaysia. The 12 years old aspires to be as good as Tiger Woods and bring home a gold medal for India at the Olympics.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 26, 2016, 10.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Dream to be as good as Tiger Woods: Junior golf ace Arjun Bhati

Arjun Bhati has played 82 golf tournaments so far and he has won 69 of those, the most recent being the Junior Golf world Championship in Malaysia. The 12 years old aspires to be as good as Tiger Woods and bring home a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Dream to be as good as Tiger Woods: Junior golf ace Arjun Bhati

Arjun Bhati has played 82 golf tournaments so far and he has won 69 of those, the most recent being the Junior Golf world Championship in Malaysia. The 12 years old aspires to be as good as Tiger Woods and bring home a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Arjun Bhati has played 82 golf tournaments so far and he has won 69 of those, the most recent being the Junior Golf world Championship in Malaysia. The 12 years old aspires to be as good as Tiger Woods and bring home a gold medal for India at the Olympics. CNBC-TV18's Areeb Sherwani spoke with him today about balancing the demands of a sport with academics and much more.

Watch video for more.
Tags  Arjun Bhati golf Junior Golf world Championship
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Dream to be as good as Tiger Woods: Junior golf ace Arjun Bhati

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login