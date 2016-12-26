Dec 26, 2016, 10.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Arjun Bhati has played 82 golf tournaments so far and he has won 69 of those, the most recent being the Junior Golf world Championship in Malaysia. The 12 years old aspires to be as good as Tiger Woods and bring home a gold medal for India at the Olympics.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Dream to be as good as Tiger Woods: Junior golf ace Arjun Bhati
Arjun Bhati has played 82 golf tournaments so far and he has won 69 of those, the most recent being the Junior Golf world Championship in Malaysia. The 12 years old aspires to be as good as Tiger Woods and bring home a gold medal for India at the Olympics.