Digital payment: Fadnavis bats for inclusion of co-op banks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today sought inclusion of all cooperative, regional banks and district cooperative and credit banks in the proposed integrated banking app for digital transactions in a meeting of CMs, NITI Aayog and Union government officials on adoption of such payment systems.
Dec 29, 2016, 08.35 AM | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today sought inclusion of all cooperative, regional banks and district cooperative and credit banks in the proposed integrated banking app for digital transactions in a meeting of CMs, NITI Aayog and Union government officials on adoption of such payment systems.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was also the convenor of the meeting, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were among those who took part in the deliberations besides Fadnavis, who joined them via video conferencing.

Increasing the number of POS machines, integrated app for all banks for digital payments, increasing awareness in rural areas and UIDAI-based payments were discussed at the meeting, Fadnavis said later here.

"We stressed inclusion of all cooperative, regional banks and DCCBs in the integrated app to make it more beneficial in rural areas," he said.

It was informed at the meeting that within three months additional 10 lakh POS machines would be introduced in the system, Fadnavis said.

