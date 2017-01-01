Despite curbs, Srinagar makes 4 lakh suggestions for Smart City

Despite restrictions on Internet and mobile services during the unrest in the Kashmir Valley, residents of Srinagar submitted more than four lakh suggestions to the administration in a bid to help the city win a spot in the Centre's Smart City project.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 01, 2017, 01.23 PM | Source: PTI

Despite curbs, Srinagar makes 4 lakh suggestions for Smart City

Despite restrictions on Internet and mobile services during the unrest in the Kashmir Valley, residents of Srinagar submitted more than four lakh suggestions to the administration in a bid to help the city win a spot in the Centre's Smart City project.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Despite curbs, Srinagar makes 4 lakh suggestions for Smart City

Despite restrictions on Internet and mobile services during the unrest in the Kashmir Valley, residents of Srinagar submitted more than four lakh suggestions to the administration in a bid to help the city win a spot in the Centre's Smart City project.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Despite curbs, Srinagar makes 4 lakh suggestions for Smart City
Despite restrictions on Internet and mobile services during the unrest in the Kashmir Valley, residents of Srinagar submitted more than four lakh suggestions to the administration in a bid to help the city win a spot in the Centre's Smart City project.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) had in September sought suggestions from people on how to make Srinagar a smart city.

"We received over 4.05 lakh suggestions from the residents," SMC's health officer Shafqat Khan told PTI.

Khan said the SMC used print and electronic media, besides holding feedback sessions, to solicit suggestions from the public.

"We connected with 9.5 lakh residents through the outreach programmes over the past four months. Besides using print media, we took help of radio programmes for this purpose," he said.

Many people visited the SMC office in person to give suggestions as mobile and Internet services were suspended due to unrest in the Valley, Khan said.

"Most of the people who visited our office were youths. It shows that the future generation is not indifferent toward their city," he said.

More than a thousand emails were received by the SMC while many more chose to send in their suggestions through SMS.

"Some people also connected with us through social media like Twitter and Facebook," he said.

The corporation also held essay and logo designing competition for its Smart City project bid and the response was encouraging.

"We had over 200 entries in the essay competition and almost an equal number in the logo designing competition," Khan added.

The draft for Srinagar's Smart City bid has been almost finalised but the SMC will incorporate useful suggestions, if any, received in the days to come, the Health Officer said.

"The bid will be submitted at the end of January but we will incorporate any new suggestions we find useful and worthwhile," Khan said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is making efforts to get two cities -- Srinagar and Jammu -- included in the Smart City project.

Tags  Srinagar Smart City Twitter Facebook
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Despite curbs, Srinagar makes 4 lakh suggestions for Smart City
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.