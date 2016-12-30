Demonetisation: Last day to deposit scrapped Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes

Dec 30, 2016, 03.57 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
After March 31, holding demonetised notes would be illegal and could invite hefty fines and even jail, according to an ordinance passed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
After March 31, holding demonetised notes would be illegal and could invite hefty fines and even jail, according to an ordinance passed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
Modi had on November 8 announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes would no longer be legal tender.
On Thursday, in his first interview since demonetisation, Modi told the India Today weekly that the country was at a "watershed moment" and the move to scrap 86 per cent of the currency in circulation was to cleanse the nation of "all forms of filth".
He said the money that was with terrorists, Maoists, and human traffickers "has been neutralised" and that black money has all been forced out into the open.
"The revenue collected will be used for the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised," the Prime Minister added.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.