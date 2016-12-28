Demonetisation impact: Less than 15% ATMs being loaded with cash daily: Srcs

Cash crunch continues to plague the economy even as the 50-day demonetisation deadline of December 30 approaches.

In the last one month very little has improved on the ground level in terms of cash availability despite promises of increased supply. Banks are still dispensing around Rs 10,000 crore cash per day through branches and ATM networks combined as they were at end of November, reports CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh.



Less than 15 percent ATMs are being loaded with cash on a daily basis.



Cash supply via ATMs was between Rs 8000-12000 crore a day pre-demonetisation.

Banks have been directing more cash to branches than before and supply to ATMs are lower.



Cash supply through branches and ATMs saw little improvement over the last one month.

More to come...