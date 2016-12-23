Demonetisation: Ex-IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin detained by Vadodara police

Event highlights of major clampdown by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and police.
Dec 23, 2016, 01.11 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Vadodara police, in a major crackdown, has seized Rs 1.10 crore worth IMFL and detained 261 persons, including ex-IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin, on Friday.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had called on Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon to question him after Delhi Police recovered Rs 13.65 crore in cash, including Rs 2.60 crore in new currency notes, from its raid on lawyer's firm.

Meanwhile, the SBI Chief Arundhati Bhattacharya in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 on demonetisation informed that the withdrawal deadline may be extended soon.

Read more: Vadodara police seizes Rs 1.10 lakh worth IMFL
