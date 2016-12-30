Demonetisation broke the myth that powerful cant be harmed

Terming the demonetisation decision as historic, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with his courageous call broke the myth that powerful people can't be harmed in the country.
Dec 30, 2016

'Demonetisation broke the myth that powerful can't be harmed'

Demonetisation broke the myth that powerful cant be harmed

"India witnessed a historic decision on November 8, 2016. This day has given a meaningful reply to the queries raised by the people at large on the style of functioning of governments. "Often allegations are levelled against the governments that they can not take tough decisions under pressure. They fear to take decisions that could harm powerful people," Chouhan said in his blog on the issue last evening.

"Our PM has broken the myth with his courageous decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes," he said. "The decision of demonetisation is historic in a way that it surprised everyone and this is the distinct feature of it. India has seen decision of demonetisation twice in the history of 100 years but those decisions gave ample time to the people having black money in the form of currency to change it.

"Thus the main objective of the decision was partially met. This time, however the decision did not give any time to people with black money," the Chief Minister said. Those criticising the decision say that it could have been taken with better planning and people should have been given ample time. It is beyond my comprehension as to whom these critics are referring to when they talk of giving time to people, he wrote in the blog.

"Who are those about whom critics say time should have been given to them. It is obvious that they are favouring those who had black money in the form of currency," Chouhan said. The decision of the Prime Minister to encourage cashless transaction is to transform the country from a developing nation to a developed one. All the aspects should be examined before criticising such a move, said Chouhan.

Tags  Madhya Pradesh CM demonetisation Shivraj Singh Chouhan Narendra Modi governments currency
