Dec 22, 2016, 06.06 PM | Source: PTI

Delhi LG resigns in surprise move
In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung today resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the AAP government.

Without citing reasons, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

"Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has submitted his resignation to the Government of India. He thanks the Prime Minister for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure," the LG's office said in a statement.

The reason behind his surprise decision is not immediately known.

"Jung also thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year of President's Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly," the statement said.

Jung also thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his association in the last two years.

"Jung would be returning back to his first love, which is, academics," said his office.

Tags  Najeeb Jung Delhi Governor AAP government

