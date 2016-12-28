Delhi govt asks employers to pay workers by cheque, digitally

In a bid to promote digital transactions, the Delhi government has directed all employers and contractors in the city to pay wages to their workers either electronically or through cheques.
Dec 28, 2016, 11.18 AM | Source: PTI

Delhi govt asks employers to pay workers by cheque, digitally

The Labour Department of the Delhi government has issued an advisory asking all contractors and employers to adopt such mode of payments to disburse wages to their workers.

"All employers and contractors have been asked to pay wages to their workers either electronically or through cheque," said a senior government official.

"Digital payments are being adopted and promoted as these are less time consuming, transparent, inexpensive, user-friendly and convenient. It is our collective endeavour to promote digital payments," the advisory stated.

Wages can be disbursed through Unified Payment Interface (UPI), e-wallet, cards- PoS, Aadhar-Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), it said.

