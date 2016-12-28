Competition Commission rejects complaint against Toyota

Competition Commission has dismissed allegations that Japanese auto major Toyota abused its dominant position with regard to sale of a car and alleged deficiency in after-sale services.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 28, 2016, 07.26 PM | Source: PTI

Competition Commission rejects complaint against Toyota

Competition Commission has dismissed allegations that Japanese auto major Toyota abused its dominant position with regard to sale of a car and alleged deficiency in after-sale services.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Competition Commission rejects complaint against Toyota

Competition Commission has dismissed allegations that Japanese auto major Toyota abused its dominant position with regard to sale of a car and alleged deficiency in after-sale services.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Competition Commission rejects complaint against Toyota
Competition Commission has dismissed allegations that Japanese auto major Toyota abused its dominant position with regard to sale of a car and alleged deficiency in after-sale services.

While observing that the car maker is not a dominant player in the relevant market, the regulator said there are no competition issues involved and that the issue appears to be a consumer dispute.

It was alleged that Toyota indulged in monopolistic trade practices by selling a car through its dealer in Patna with bad engine performance and also failed to provide proper pre-delivery inspection (PDI). It was also alleged that there was unavailability of spare parts.

For this case, Competition Commission of India (CCI) considered "market of sports utility vehicles in India," as the relevant market.

CCI said there are other manufacturers with comparable size and resources and there exists choice for the consumers in the relevant market.

Toyota "does not possess such market power so as to act independently of competitive forces prevailing in the relevant market or to affect its competitors or consumers in its favour," it said in a recent order.

There is no competition issue involved in the matter and the dispute appears to be purely a consumer issue for which the informant may approach the appropriate forum, it added.

Rejecting the complaint, the watchdog said no case of contravention of the provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act is made out against the company.

Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.

Tags  Competition Commission CCI Toyota regulator car sale
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Competition Commission rejects complaint against Toyota
Wire News
Platinum Member
683 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login