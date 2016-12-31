Company shortlisted for supplying notes blacklisted: Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy today said one of the four companies said to have been shortlisted for supplying plastic notes appeared to be blacklisted which he felt smacks of corruption.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 31, 2016, 05.58 PM | Source: PTI

Company shortlisted for supplying notes blacklisted: Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy today said one of the four companies said to have been shortlisted for supplying plastic notes appeared to be "blacklisted" which he felt smacks of corruption.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Company shortlisted for supplying notes blacklisted: Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy today said one of the four companies said to have been shortlisted for supplying plastic notes appeared to be "blacklisted" which he felt smacks of corruption.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Company shortlisted for supplying notes blacklisted: Chandy
Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy today said one of the four companies said to have been shortlisted for supplying plastic notes appeared to be "blacklisted" which he felt smacks of corruption.

Producing portions of a copy of a report of the Public Untertakings Committee of Parliament in 2013, he alleged that the company was named in it for not meeting certain security parameters for printing 1365 million pieces of Rs 100 notes during 1997-98.

The parliamentary panel, then chaired by Jagadambika Pal, had cited grave implications of such move and "fervently emphasised that outsourcing of printing of currency notes/minting coins should never be resorted to in the future", Chandy said.

"Now, a company, against which a Parliamentary committee had given a report in 2013, has been roped in by the Government for supplying plastic notes. It is a big scam. A joint parliamentary committee should probe it," Chandy said in a Malayalam note distributed at his press conference here.

He said the parliamentary panel has noted that the very thought of India's currency being printed in three different countries is alarming to say the least.

With Congress leader and Parliament's Public Accounts Chairman K V Thomas by his side, Chandy, citing newspaper reports, claimed that the banknote manufacturer was earlier "blacklisted" by the Union Home Ministry.

Tags  Oommen Chandy Kerala CM notes Home Ministry
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Company shortlisted for supplying notes blacklisted: Chandy
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.