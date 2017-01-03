Jan 03, 2017, 12.28 PM | Source: PTI
In a first, the government has decided to present the Budget on February 1 instead of the last day of the month as part of an overhaul that would also scrap the practice of a separate railway budget.
CCPA recommends holding of Budget Session from January 31
The CCPA headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met here and made these recommendations to President Pranab Mukherjee.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended the meeting.
The first part of the Budget Session will run till February 9.
