CBDT identifies 67.54 lakh income tax non-filers for FY15

The Income Tax Department has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who carried out high value transactions in 2014-15 but did not file return of income.
Dec 22, 2016, 07.13 PM | Source: PTI

CBDT identifies 67.54 lakh income tax non-filers for FY15

The Income Tax Department has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who carried out high value transactions in 2014-15 but did not file return of income.

CBDT identifies 67.54 lakh income tax non-filers for FY15

The Income Tax Department has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who carried out high value transactions in 2014-15 but did not file return of income.

CBDT identifies 67.54 lakh income tax non-filers for FY15
The Income Tax Department has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who carried out high value transactions in 2014-15 but did not file return of income.

The Non-Filers Monitoring System (NMS) was initiated by CBDT, the policy making body of I-T Department, for identification of non-filers with potential tax liabilities.

"The Income Tax Department has conducted the fifth cycle of data matching which has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who have carried out high value transactions in the financial year 2014-15 but did not file return of income for the relevant assessment year i.e. AY 2015-16," CBDT said in a statement.

Non-filers have been identified based on data analytics carried out by the Systems Directorate of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) about whom specific information is available in the Annual Information Return (AIR), Central Information Branch (CIB) and TDS/TCS databases.

"While the government urges all tax payers to disclose their true income and pay taxes accordingly, the Department would continue to pursue the non-filers vigorously till all the high potential non-filers are covered," the statement said.

CBDT has made available in the 'Compliance Module' on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department the information relating to the identified non-filers.

The information will be visible only to the specific PAN holder when they log into the e-filing portal at https.//incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

"The PAN holder will be able to respond electronically and retain a copy of the submitted response for record purpose," CBDT added.

CBDT identifies 67.54 lakh income tax non-filers for FY15
