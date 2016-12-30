Blog: PM launches 'BHIM' app for digital payments

Dec 30, 2016, 05.14 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions today at the Digi Dhan event.
Jo bhi aa raha hai ab jaa nahi raha; Jo bhi aa raha hai woh gareeb ke kaam aane wala hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/7ACBvtoMJP
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Yeh desh apne andar ki burai ko khatam karne ke liye ek hua, itna kasth jhelne ke liye aage aaye, yahi humare desh ki takat hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/J3rQI3f0Lm
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Look at the newspapers 3 years ago, the news was about what is lost (in scams), today it is about what has come back or what is the gain: PM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2016
Mantra of Dr. Ambedkar was to work for the upliftment of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor: PM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2016
Launch of the BHIM App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar was also a great economist: PM
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2016
