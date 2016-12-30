Blog: PM launches 'BHIM' app for digital payments

Jo bhi aa raha hai ab jaa nahi raha; Jo bhi aa raha hai woh gareeb ke kaam aane wala hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/7ACBvtoMJP — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

Yeh desh apne andar ki burai ko khatam karne ke liye ek hua, itna kasth jhelne ke liye aage aaye, yahi humare desh ki takat hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/J3rQI3f0Lm — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

Look at the newspapers 3 years ago, the news was about what is lost (in scams), today it is about what has come back or what is the gain: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2016

Mantra of Dr. Ambedkar was to work for the upliftment of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2016

Launch of the BHIM App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar was also a great economist: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2016

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions today at the DigiDhan event.On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi felicitated the first set of 7,229 winners of Digi Dhan - Lucky Draw under which daily reward of Rs 1,000 will be given to 15,000 lucky consumers for a period of 100 days.He said technology is not the treasure of the wealthy but power given to the poor.- PM Modi urges citizens to do at least five digital tranaction in the new year- PM says 1.2 crore families have given up LPG subsidies till date- Our poor have the first claim on the country's revenue: PM- It is because of India's own mistakes it went from being a rich country to a poor one but it has potential to again become prosperous again.- PM says that he is thankful to the media as this has helped the government to formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor.PM says furthering digital connectivity would do wonders for our nationHe also said the Digi Dhan Mega Draw will take place on April 14, 2017.