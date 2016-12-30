Blog: PM launches BHIM app for digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions today at the Digi Dhan event.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 30, 2016, 05.14 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blog: PM launches 'BHIM' app for digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions today at the Digi Dhan event.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Blog: PM launches BHIM app for digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions today at the Digi Dhan event.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mobile app BHIM to enable easier digital payments and transactions today at the DigiDhan event.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi felicitated the first set of 7,229 winners of Digi Dhan - Lucky Draw under which daily reward of Rs 1,000 will be given to 15,000 lucky consumers for a period of 100 days.

He said technology is not the treasure of the wealthy but power given to the poor.

17:01 hrs - PM Modi urges citizens to do at least five digital tranaction in the new year

16:59 hrs - PM says 1.2 crore families have given up LPG subsidies till date

16:58 hrs -

16:55 hrs - Our poor have the first claim on the country's revenue: PM

16:52 hrs - It is because of India's own mistakes it went from being a rich country to a poor one but it has potential to again become prosperous again.

16:50 hrs -

16:45 hrs - PM says that he is thankful to the media as this has helped the government to formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor.

16:42 hrs -

16:38 hrs -

16:35 hrs - PM says furthering digital connectivity would do wonders for our nation

He also said the Digi Dhan Mega Draw will take place on April 14, 2017.

16:32 hrs -
Tags  Narendra Modi DigiDhan BHIM digital payments LPG subsidies
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Blog: PM launches BHIM app for digital payments

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.