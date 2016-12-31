Dec 31, 2016, 02.30 PM | Source: PTI
Calling it a "true tribute" to dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, BJP president Amit Shah said the indigenous digital payments app 'BHIM', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, will empower farmers, small businessmen and the poor.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
BHIM is true tribute to Ambedkar: Amit Shah
Calling it a "true tribute" to dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, BJP president Amit Shah said the indigenous digital payments app 'BHIM', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, will empower farmers, small businessmen and the poor.
|
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.