Availability of PoS machines to improve in coming days: Paswan

Dec 17, 2016, 04.15 PM | Source: PTI

"There are infrastructure issues with regard to PoS machines. But the situation will definitely improve in the coming days. More PoS machines would be made available," Paswan told reporters after making a digital payment for purchase of juice at a shop outside Udhyog Bhawan here.

The minister made a payment of Rs 50 for the juice using his debit card.

He is also planning to visit many shops tomorrow in his constituency Hajipur in Bihar to check if cashless transactions are happening smoothly or not.

Paswan further said the cashless transaction is a transparent process and checks evasion of tax.

"More consumers should adopt the digital mode of payment.

I am sure, this will be successful," he added.

Tags  PoS machines Ram Vilas Paswan Food Minister cash transaction tax evasion digital payment
