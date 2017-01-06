Australia govt asks citizens visiting India to use e-payments

In the latest advisory issued yesterday, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said, Indian authorities have replaced withdrawn 500 and 1,000 notes with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes slowly entering circulation.
Jan 06, 2017, 12.14 PM | Source: PTI

Australia govt asks citizens visiting India to use e-payments

In the latest advisory issued yesterday, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said, "Indian authorities have replaced withdrawn 500 and 1,000 notes with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes slowly entering circulation."

Australia govt asks citizens visiting India to use e-payments

In the latest advisory issued yesterday, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said, "Indian authorities have replaced withdrawn 500 and 1,000 notes with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes slowly entering circulation."

Australia govt asks citizens visiting India to use e-payments
Australian government has advised its citizens travelling to India to ensure their trip is planned in such a way so as not to depend on the availability of cash, claiming that some visitors are facing difficulties in exchanging 100 dollar notes in India after demonetisation.

In the latest advisory issued yesterday, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said, "Indian authorities have replaced withdrawn 500 and 1,000 notes with new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes slowly entering circulation."

"Withdrawals from ATMs are subject to a daily limit of 4,500 rupees (around 90 Australian dollars), which applies to international bank cards. Expect queues and cash shortages at ATMs and note that many ATMs will not accept cards issued by foreign banks. Foreigners are permitted to exchange foreign currency up to 5,000 rupees (around 100 Australian dollars) per week at banks and foreign exchange bureaus." It advised travellers to use electronic payments such as bank and credit cards wherever possible.

"Due to the ongoing uncertainty of obtaining cash, ensure your trip is planned in such a way so as not to depend on the availability of cash," it said.

"Be aware that some travellers have reported difficulties in exchanging 100 dollar notes for local currency in India," it also said.

However, the overall advisory of exercising high degree of caution while travelling to India was kept unchanged for the travellers.

Tags  Australian government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade demonetisation ATM foreign banks
Australia govt asks citizens visiting India to use e-payments
