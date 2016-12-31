Aim to eradicate black money; focus on UP elections, says Naidu

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, the Union Minister of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting says demonetisation was a necessary pain for long-term gain. Government was compelled to take a bitter pill for long-term ill.

He believes the demonetisation drive is moving towards success because the money that was circulated by the Reserve Bank of India has come back into the system but how much of that is white and how much is black will be known after proper scrutiny.

Moreover, the move had to be sudden for it to be effective, says Naidu.

According to him, people had voted for Narendra Modi on the promise that corruption will be eradicated and now the government is moving towards that in a systematic manner. BJP victory in local body elections shows that demonetisation move has not put people off.

“Unearthing black money is step one, eradicating it from the system is step two” says Naidu in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan.

Naidu says from the Day 1 this government has moved towards fulfilling its poll promises.

The aim of this government is to move India towards digital transactions and the necessary infrastructure for digital ecosystem is being put into place.

Talking about his ministry’s portfolio under which comes ‘housing for all’ - it is a massive project which needs lot of funding and so had to ask for extra funding from the centre.

To make this project a success, there is a need for interest rates cuts, make more money available from banks etc. So the ministry has asked for priority sector status for this housing project and hopes Prime Minister will agree.

Ease of approvals is another focus area of the ministry, says Naidu. If the approval time is reduced considerably, it helps cut costs, so the ministry has met stakeholders in real estate and fellow ministries around nine times, he adds.

Ministry aims at providing all realty approvals within 30-60 days.

Talking about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections, he says it is a very important state because of its sheer size and more importantly because it is still lagging development.

“If India has to develop, UP has to develop,” says Naidu. The dates for elections are likely to be announced in first week of January, he adds.

In the interview, he also spoke about the need for a new policy for the broadcast sector.



Q: Let me start by asking you about demonetisation. Prime Minister had asked for 50 days, the 50 days ended yesterday. We have seen merely some relaxation coming in only as far as the withdrawal limits at ATMs are concerned. The hope was, and the expectation was that the withdrawal limits that were imposed would have been lifted altogether. If things have improved, then why do the withdrawal limits still stay?



A: Things are improving gradually; they will improve further and moreover wait for tomorrow.



Q: So there could be another announcement tomorrow?



A: Wait for tomorrow, you can understand what I mean to say. The Prime Minister is going to address the nation, so he will take the people into confidence. So, we have to wait till tomorrow and then start discussing further.



Q: So you are giving us a hint that perhaps we could see some more changes being brought in as far as the withdrawal limits are concerned. However, if I were to ask you to assess and you have always been candid and forthcoming in your comments, if I were to ask you to assess the performance over the last 50 days -- I think it is premature to call it either a failure, it would also be premature to call it a success because there is only anecdotal evidence that we have to go with at this point in time. How would you assess the last 50 days?



A: What is the purpose of a remonetisation or demonetisation, is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) always says the amount of money they put into circulation, majority of it does not come back to the system. The biggest achievement, the core achievement of this exercise is the notes have come into open. How many of them are black, how many of them are white that will be known in due course after scrutiny, but the notes have come out that itself is a great success.



Q: So you are saying the fact that actually deposits have surged which was not the case earlier because even the Attorney General in the Supreme Court has himself admitted that the deposit number has exceeded the governments own estimates. So hope was that actually money won’t come back so the RBI will be able to extinguish that liability and give a dividend to the government.



A: You have to look at it from the other angle. This much money has come back, so, that means that has come into the system. Once it comes into the system, the revenue for the government will increase because there will be wider tax net, a lot of people will be coming into that regime. That will be really helpful to the country and exactly how much is the actual money, and how much is black money will be known little later, then we can analyse and discuss.



Q: You are right and which is why I said it is premature to either call this a failure or a success because we don’t know what is going to be the increase as far as tax is concerned.



A: Success is -- basically we are moving towards success. Moreover, this is only one step to eradicate the influence of black money and corruption. A lot of things will follow. Also, you have seen the government is acting systematically. It is not an all of sudden idea, not a sudden announcement. Of course timing, you cannot give an indication then announce it, but if you look at it, one has to look at it in holistic manner, a comprehensive manner.



What was the issue in 2014 election? One issue was leadership; there was a policy paralysis. Second was corruption and black money; that was the major issue. People with all hope voted for Narendra Modi, that he is a doer; he will do something in that regard. So, on the first day of our cabinet meeting, May 24 2014 he was sworn in, May 26 2014 we all were sworn in to the May 27 first cabinet meeting, first item in the cabinet was constituting and Special Investigation Team (SIT) to track the black money/abroad and then bring it back -- that started there. Then in July 1 2015, we brought legislation for the black money which is abroad, for that action has been taken.



The third thing is, we negotiated, we entered into an agreement with multi tax avoidable treaty with Mauritius and Cyprus. Today you have seen the Finance Minister announce yesterday we had an agreement with Singapore also to exchange information. In between we had an agreement with Switzerland and then we have negotiated with America and we also we had that factor Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA). So, one after another, the government and the Prime Minister was steadily moving towards unearthing black money and elimination of the black money from the system.



Then afterwards this Income Declaration Scheme (IDS), for that also Prime Minister has given three months time and he has cautioned and forewarned the people also. After that then the government also has notified the 1988, this benami property transaction act which was brought in 1988, it was not notified for the reasons best known to the Congress Party. Our government after coming to power, we have done it and now this big announcement about demonetisation.



So, we are moving step by step, we are moving very cautiously because India is a huge country; we have a big problem of 86 percent of the currency transactions having high denomination notes. Some people are comparing with America, with Germany and all – you cannot compare lemons with apples – one. Second, even in America, for the information of those critics, I would like to tell them 25 percent only cash transaction, 75 percent is digital transaction there also. So, we also want to move in that direction so that the moment you go for a digital transaction, there is less scope for corruption, less scope for black money.



Q: I don’t think anybody argues with the purpose or that objective if that is indeed the end objective. I think the argument has been whether this kind of shock therapy was a need of the hour, whether this is a self inflicted goal and whether the infrastructure is actually ready? Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh who heads the digital committee that has been setup by the government, himself in his interim report to the Prime Minister has said that the infrastructure is not ready, you need to import MPOS.



A: Infrastructure for digital transfer, it is a big transformation. However, I must tell you, such things, such announcements have to be sudden. Otherwise if you inform all the 92,000 bank branches and then 2,20,000 ATMs and then 1,50,000 postmen and all, the purpose will be lost.



Q: But the incentivisation of digital transactions that is happening now could it not have happened before demonetisation?



A: One can argue that way also but my point is, that has started before. What is this Jan Dhan Yojana? Prime Minister after settling in office, the call he has given to the people of the country is open bank accounts. Some people started laughing at it but we could make 26 crore people to open their bank account. 26 crore means each family four to five members, that means 90-95 percent of the population has come under banking net. Inclusive growth, you need bank accounts.



Now, Prime Minister also started talking about Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) and today you have 99 percent are Aadhaar seeded; that is also moving in that direction and then mobile. Now you have more than 100 crore mobile phones and ultimately he wants to link Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile while transfer takes easily. So, these things are happening simultaneously. However, one can argue, you could have started all this even earlier also, oaky I have no quarrel with them, but point is we have inherited so many problems. Please understand and appreciate, I call upon CNBC viewers also, we have inherited such a situation, a horrible situation, fiscal deficit, revenue deficit, trade deficit, current account deficit, above all trust deficit. He was addressing one after another and simultaneously addressing all the issues.



Even the work culture, we have gone for biometric, improvement of attendance in the government officers, we have gone for neem coated urea, there is no line, no queue, no waiting for urea now, that is available to everybody and then taking care of digitisation of the provident fund accounts - that has been done greatly, people are happy in that account and all and then with regard to kisan credit cards also, we have given impetus to that. All these things are being done but one thing I don’t quarrel with them, expectations are very high. People feel that Modi has come, everything will change and all. In a country which has been ruled and ruined for last so many years and then while the system has become rotten, he is trying to repair one after another.



He has given us a three line mantra. He said reform, perform and, transform. Now, as an I&B Minister I add inform also. You have to inform the people and make them ready. This is what we are doing. So, that way, demonetisation exercise is long overdue. If I like to recall this demonetisation was recommended in 1971 by MN Wanchoo Committee.



Q: The Prime Minister has made that argument in his speech but it is a very different context, it is a very different economy and it is a very different situation.



A: When 1971 itself there was need for demonetisation and Justice Wanchoo committee makes recommendation -- 1971 was small volume – that is what you were trying to say; I do agree and 1978 some demonetisation has been done by Janta government also – same DNA, we were also part of it. However, today economy is very big, the size of the economy is very big and circulation of the notes also are huge and that is why this is very much needed and it is timely action taken by the Prime Minister because there is a parallel economy going on in the country. You have a neighbor who is trying to aid, abate and fund a trained terrorist across the country, providing them counterfeit currency, you have drug trafficking, you have woman trafficking, you have arms dealers and all, all these problems are there. That is why we are compelled to take this action where bitter pill for long term ill.



