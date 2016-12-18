After Congress, Left questions Army Chief pick

A political row erupted over the appointment of Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the Army chief with opposition parties asking the government why other senior officers were ignored.

Lt Gen Rawat, an infantry soldier, superseded army commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, who headed the Eastern Command and was next in line to succeed General Dalbir Singh Suhag, besides Southern Command Chief PM Hariz.

“The nation should be convinced how the judgement on selection is not controversial… I do not know what is going to be the reaction of superseded officers. The Defence Ministry should explain how they justify the appointments. Now it has come to the public domain as controversy,” said CPI leader D Raja.

His statement came a day after Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari in a series of tweets claimed that Lt Gen Rawat was fourth in the rank of seniority.