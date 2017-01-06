Actor Om Puri passes away at the age of 66

Veteran actor Om Puri is no more. He was 66. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning in Mumbai. The actor, along with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, was credited for being part of parallel, new-wave cinema that brought change in the film industry back in the 1980s.

When CNN News18 reached out to the late actor's estranged wife, Nandita Puri, she confirmed the news and requested for privacy.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted the news of his demise on Friday morning.



Filmmaker Karan Johar also gave his condolences on Twitter.





