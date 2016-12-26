A falling rupee has made ECB repayment a costlier affair in FY17

The depreciation in rupee after Donald Trump’s win in the US and demonetisation is causing more worries for the country as it is due to pay USD 29 billion worth foreign debt in FY17.According to the data by foreign ministry, another USD 19.6 billion external commercial borrowings (ECBs) have to be repaid in FY18. According to a report in The Business Standard, a total of USD 207 billion foreign debt was to be repaid by March 2016.Slowdown in demand and revenue, which is expected to continue its decline in second half of FY17, which will make the situation more complex for companies.Since November 8, when the demonetization move was announced, the rupee has depreciated 1.8 percent. Emerging markets have seen outflow of capital on worry over interest rate hike in the US.In last three months, nearly USD 11 billion have been withdrawn from Indian equity and bond markets adding pressure on the rupee.