600 Jan Dhan accounts under IT lens in Bihar, Jharkhand

Income Tax officials are probing 600 Jan Dhan accounts in Bihar and Jharkhand for their suspected naxal connection after they showed a total deposit of over Rs 10.8 crore following demonetisation.

A total of 600 Jan Dhan accounts which have money deposits on an average in between Rs 1 to Rs 3 lakh are being probed in Bihar and Jharkhand for naxal connection, Principal Director Income Tax (Investigation) Ashok Kumar Sinha told reporters.

He said the 600 accounts now have over Rs 10.8 crore deposits in the two states.

Though he did not provide break-up of the accounts, he said majority of them are in Jharkhand.

Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax (Bihar & Jharkhand) S T Ahmad said one such Jan Dhan account in Ara witnessed a deposit of Rs 40 lakh after demonetisation which has been freezed.

Ahmad, accompanied by other senior officials were interacting with mediapersons on launch of Taxation and Investment Regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, 2016 in the two states.

Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Prashant Bhusan said that if naxal connection is established during probe of these 600 Jan Dhan accounts, the accounts would be freezed.

Subrat Sarkar, Commissioner IT (Exemption), said that the department has served notices to 150 society and trusts in Bihar and Jharkhand including some political parties, educational, religious and social trusts enjoying tax exemption under IT Act to probe if cash has flown there after recall of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes.

"We have asked for details from them about cash deposits from November 8 till December 30 when the demonetisation drive would end," Sarkar said.