50 days after note ban: What to expect from PM Modis speech?

On the eve of New Year, all eyes in the country will be glued to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address to the nation at 7.30 pm.The speech, coming roughly 50 days after the Modi government's historic decision on November 8 to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, is expected to outline the steps the government has taken to alleviate people's hardships resulting from the move.Some also expect the PM to also announce or hint at further steps the government may take to counter the black money menace.Further, the PM may also announce various sops for the common man.Sources have told CNN-News18 that the PM may announce cash sops for below poverty line (BPL) families with Jan Dhan accounts. Also, companies may be encouraged to pay labourers via cheques as these could be given tax incentives.The high-voltage decision to scrap notes, and the ensuing chaos, has given way to a full-fledged political battle between the ruling BJP and many opposition parties who accuse the government of taking a taking a poorly-planned measure.Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a series of tweets listed out demands that he says 'India demands from Modi'.Among the demands that he called are lifting of restrictions on withdrawal of money, and compensating all bank account holders with special interest at 18 percent per annum, for the time restrictions are in place.